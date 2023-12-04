Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Lynchburg City Council discusses what to do with $15 million surplus. — WSET-TV.

Western Virginia Water Authority and Chemours reach settlement over “forever chemicals” in Roanoke River; payout of up to $12 million expected.– WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Former Black high school in Pittsylvania turned into apartments. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Environment:

Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents file appeal to U.S. Supreme Court. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Lynchburg City School Board receives death threat after rejecting LGBT+ safe space grant. — WSET-TV.

Montgomery County supervisors and school board hope for closer ties. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Sports:

Liberty gets an invite to the Fiesta Bowl to play No. 8 Oregon on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona. Virginia Tech to play Tulane Dec. 27 in Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland; James Madison to play Air Force Dec. 23 in Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas; Old Dominion to play Western Kentucky Dec. 18 in Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte. — ESPN.

Salem hosts its 100th and 101st NCAA championships. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

High Bridge State Park will be open at night on Dec. 13 for visitors to watch Geminid meteor shower. — Farmville Herald.

Weather:

