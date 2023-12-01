Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Bristol invites new Virginia Democratic leadership for firsthand look at city’s landfill woes. — WCYB-TV.

Economy:

Virginia continues to pursue rail service to Bristol. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Courts:

Virginia Supreme Court rules Patrick County felon must reimburse state Medicaid for victim’s medical costs. — Virginia Mercury.

Weather:

Bedford board petitions Gov. Youngkin to declare county disaster area due to drought. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

