Health care:

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem opens neonatal intensive care unit. — WSET-TV.

During 2023, syphilis cases have increased 22% in Virginia. — Staunton News Leader. (paywall).

Education:

Community college enrollment rises in Virginia but remains below pre-pandemic levels. — Virginia Mercury.

Emory & Henry marching band to perform in France. — WJHL-TV.

Sports:

Cave Spring grad Tiki Barber among semifinalists for Canton for first time. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

South Boston Speedway announces update to 2024 schedule. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian.

