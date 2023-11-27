An Amtrak train in Roanoke. Courtesy of Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Report: Bedford rail stop estimated at $23 million. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Solar company presents plan to Patrick County Board of Supervisors. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Primland Resort becomes economic driver in Patrick County, luxury treehouses and all. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Amazon HQ2 impact on housing market short-lived, report says. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Sports:

Hunter harvests first elk in Giles County in more than six decades. — WSLS-TV.

Culture:

In Blacksburg, Afghan veteran works to build a pathway to citizenship for fellow vets. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Matts Creek fire 93% contained. — WDBJ-TV.

Surplus tactical gear donated by Virginia law enforcement arriving in Israel. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.