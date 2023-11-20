On behalf of the board of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, I’m writing to convey some

thoughts regarding the development of the parcels identified in the city of Roanoke’s

Evans Spring Area Plan, adopted by city council on April 15, 2013.

As the Roanoke region’s only nonprofit land conservation organization, we have

partnered with the city of Roanoke on many occasions, whether it was helping secure

land for the Lick Run Greenway more than 20 years ago, or holding conservation

easements on two of the gems in the city’s magnificent park system, Carvins Cove

Natural Reserve and Mill Mountain Park. In 2008, we honored the city of Roanoke with

our highest award, the A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award, for its

conservation efforts.

I’ve served as chair of the Mill Mountain Advisory Board, and over the years, our board

has included members of city council and numerous civic and business leaders from the

city of Roanoke. We enjoy our strong relationship with the city, and from to time will

weigh in on various city issues that intersect with our mission of land conservation.

One such issue is the development of the Evans Spring area. Evans Spring is a unique

resource within the city. Although we do not want to stand in the way of sensible

development of the Evans Springs area, and while some of the parcels in the city’s plan

are more suitable for development than others, we believe that any development of the

Evans Spring area should only be undertaken with careful consideration of several points.

First and foremost is the issue of water quality. Evans Spring is a natural freshwater

spring that feeds a small pond which drains into Lick Run. Unfortunately, Lick Run does

not enjoy a natural path to its confluence with Tinker Creek in Southeast Roanoke. Much

of the stream is “darklighted” or buried underground, including its course through upper

Washington Park. From there to its juncture with Tinker Creek, Lick Run is largely

confined to artificial channels, such as those adjacent to the rear of the Berglund Center,

or concrete ditches such as those found adjoining the former Norfolk Southern railyards

along Campbell Avenue and Norfolk Avenue.

Any development of the properties adjoining Evans Spring and the adjacent pond has the

potential to further degrade Lick Run and reduce its effectiveness as a natural community.

Additional development in the Evans Spring area would likely force more stormwater

more quickly into Lick Run, leading to more pollution from the city entering the Roanoke

River. This runs contrary to the city’s goals of reducing polluted runoff into the Roanoke

River and its tributaries, which are carried out by the city’s stormwater division.

Another point to consider is wildlife habitat. As one of the larger areas of open space in

the city, many of the Evans Spring parcels provide valuable habitat for trees and plants,

aquatic wildlife, birds and other species. Indeed, the Lick Run Greenway is a favorite spot

for Roanoke-area birders, and many of these avian species roost, feed and reproduce in

the Evans Spring natural community.

In the last 20 years, Roanoke has invested heavily in marketing its outdoor amenities to

help drive economic growth in the city. Development of the Evans Spring area, which may

degrade the natural community, runs counter to the countless person-hours and massive

financial investment the city has made not only to brand itself as a green, outdoors-

friendly city, but to actually create the infrastructure to support outdoors-friendly and

active lifestyles. The future extension of Lick Run Greenway beyond the Valley View

Mall area is already designated to cross through the Evans Spring area on the Roanoke

Valley Greenway Commission’s 2018 Greenway Plan Network Map. Development of the

Evans Spring area may impact the future of this popular greenway, which provides not

only recreation but a vital connection from northwest Roanoke and downtown to shopping

opportunities in and around Valley View Mall.

In a similar vein, the role of the Evans Spring area in mitigating the city’s urban heat

island issue cannot be understated. The city spends large amounts of time and money

planting trees and trying to increase the city’s percentage of land under tree canopy.

Northwest Roanoke has the least amount of tree canopy coverage in the city, and is also

most susceptible to the urban heat island effect in the summer. The urban heat island

creates a significant health crisis for the elderly, young and those with health problems

exacerbated by high summer temperatures.

Data from the (now defunct) Greater Roanoke Valley Asthma and Air Quality Coalition

showed that 18 percent of children in Roanoke have asthma. Tree cover plays an

important role in reducing air pollution. Every measure should be taken to ensure that

Roanoke does not thwart its own efforts to increase its tree canopy.

Much has changed in Roanoke since the adoption of the Evans Spring Area Plan in 2013.

There is much greater awareness among the citizens of the negative impacts of climate

change, and much stronger interest in outdoor recreation and marketing the city as an

outdoors destination. The city’s Office of Sustainability has released its draft Climate

Action Plan, which advocates for many climate goals and actions that are not consistent

with developing the Evans Spring area.

We hope Roanoke City Council considers these points as it moves forward with consultants and potential plans from property owners or developers regarding the Evans Spring area. If the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy can be of assistance in the city’s deliberations, please do not hesitate to contact us.

David Perry is executive director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.