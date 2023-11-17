Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

After recount, write-in Liam Watson wins seat on Blacksburg Town Council — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Sports:

Virginia attorney general hires law firm to represent James Madison in bowl eligibility dispute. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Roanoke schools now offering student mental health services. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Danville Casino revenues continue to drop. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

News & Record to cease publication Nov. 27 after more than 150 years. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Public safety:

Jens Soering reacts to new docuseries about his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend’s parents in Bedford County. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

