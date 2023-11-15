Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Budget reality returns, as spending demands exceed revenue. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Culture:
Oliver Anthony to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024. — WDBJ-TV.
Public safety:
Abingdon community proposes Interstate 81 bridge to be named after fallen firefighter. — WCYB-TV.
Health care:
Doctor at Western Virginia pain clinics admits illegal prescriptions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Weather:
