The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
The Virginia State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Budget reality returns, as spending demands exceed revenue. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Culture:

Oliver Anthony to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024. — WDBJ-TV.

Public safety:

Abingdon community proposes Interstate 81 bridge to be named after fallen firefighter. — WCYB-TV.

Health care:

Doctor at Western Virginia pain clinics admits illegal prescriptions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.