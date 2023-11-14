Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

With shutdown looming, Good turns against new speaker’s funding proposal. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia has spent less than half of its $4.29 billion in pandemic rescue funds. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Incumbents, dog fall short in St. Paul write-in campaigns. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Judge dismisses suit challenging ban on skill games. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Small-scale solar put back on Halifax council agenda. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Health care:

In rural Virginia, communities struggle to find enough health care workers. — Virginia Mercury.

Weather:

Local leaders urge everyone in town of Appalachia to conserve water usage. — WCYB-TV.

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.