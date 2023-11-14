Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
With shutdown looming, Good turns against new speaker’s funding proposal. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Virginia has spent less than half of its $4.29 billion in pandemic rescue funds. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Incumbents, dog fall short in St. Paul write-in campaigns. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Judge dismisses suit challenging ban on skill games. — WDBJ-TV.
Economy:
Small-scale solar put back on Halifax council agenda. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Health care:
In rural Virginia, communities struggle to find enough health care workers. — Virginia Mercury.
Weather:
Local leaders urge everyone in town of Appalachia to conserve water usage. — WCYB-TV.
