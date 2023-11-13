Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Lynchburg bans skill games starting next year. — WSET-TV.

Virginia leaders blast decision on FBI site in Maryland. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Siemens Gamesa cancels $200 million Portsmouth wind blade factory. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Charlottesville area named “Wine Region of the Year” in international contest. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Health care:

Feds fault LewisGale hospital in Salem over morgue issue. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Washington County schools look at how AI can be useful in classrooms. — WJHL-TV.

Sports:

Undefeated and nationally ranked, JMU to host ESPN’s College GameDay. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Former Virginia Tech basketball player Outlaw charged with having sex with student, resigns teaching job. — WSOC-TV.

Culture:

D-Day Memorial event honors veterans, remembers sacrifices. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

