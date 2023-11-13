Truckers playing skill games at Hermie Sadler's truck stop in Emporia. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Lynchburg bans skill games starting next year. — WSET-TV.

Virginia leaders blast decision on FBI site in Maryland. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Siemens Gamesa cancels $200 million Portsmouth wind blade factory. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Charlottesville area named “Wine Region of the Year” in international contest. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Health care:

Feds fault LewisGale hospital in Salem over morgue issue. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Washington County schools look at how AI can be useful in classrooms. — WJHL-TV.

Sports:

Undefeated and nationally ranked, JMU to host ESPN’s College GameDay. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Former Virginia Tech basketball player Outlaw charged with having sex with student, resigns teaching job. — WSOC-TV.

Culture:

D-Day Memorial event honors veterans, remembers sacrifices. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.