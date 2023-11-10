Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will launch Virginia gubernatorial run by end of year. — Politico.
Environmentalists can’t sue on Youngkin’s greenhouse gas decision, judge rules. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Culture:
New hiking and biking trail under construction in Wirtz. — Smith Mountain Eagle.
Public safety:
Roanoke gathers for new police chief’s first community forum. — WDBJ-TV.
Former president of Lebanon halfway house pleads guilty to wire fraud and making false statements. — WCYB-TV.
Weather:
