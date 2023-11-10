Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will launch Virginia gubernatorial run by end of year. — Politico.

Environmentalists can’t sue on Youngkin’s greenhouse gas decision, judge rules. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Culture:

New hiking and biking trail under construction in Wirtz. — Smith Mountain Eagle.

Public safety:

Roanoke gathers for new police chief’s first community forum. — WDBJ-TV.

Former president of Lebanon halfway house pleads guilty to wire fraud and making false statements. — WCYB-TV.

Weather:

