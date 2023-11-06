Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

House of Delegates candidate Tim Griffin, seeking a seat that covers Amherst County and parts of Bedford and Nelson counties, defies Lynchburg court orders after canceling children’s health insurance. — Charlottesville Daily Progress.

Church, state questions figure in Roanoke County School Board races. — The Roanoke Times.

How Virginia police, prosecutors are enforcing the ban on so-called electronic “skill” games. Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economy:

The Patriot newspaper in Pulaski buys the Southwest Times newspaper, also based in Pulaski. — The Patriot.

Weather:

