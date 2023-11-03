Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Texas-based PAC drops $25,000 on conservative candidates for board of supervisors in Charlotte, Halifax, Mecklenburg and Pittsylvania counties. — South Boston News & Record. (Find your polling place and who’s on the ballot on our election page.)

State Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea trade barbs over taxes. — The Roanoke Times.

Former Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffrey due out of prison next month, still owes restitution. — The Roanoke Times.

Pro-Palestinian rally held in Roanoke; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, calls for ceasefire. — The Roanoke Times.

Write-in campaign mounted for dog for town council in St. Paul. — WCYB-TV.

Education:

Virginia Tech can’t find rare, donated portrait of Albert Einstein. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

Quaker Run fire enters Shenandoah National Park. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. (For background on the fire, see Kevin Myatt’s weekly weather column.)

