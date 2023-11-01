Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Bristol council initiates efforts to transform landfill into solar farm. — WCYB-TV.
Federal judge denies attempt to block Virginia’s toughened hemp law. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Biden administration approves biggest offshore wind farm yet, in Virginia. — The New York Times (paywall).
Charlotte supervisors continue work to replace Tyson plant. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).
Health care:
Virginia’s “Obamacare” exchange opens Wednesday. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
UVa business school receives $50 million donation from alum. — Virginia Business (paywall).
Culture:
“Rich Men North of Richmond” singer receives Billboard nominations. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).
Public safety:
Roanoke swears in new chief of police. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
