Bristol's landfill. Courtesy of city of Bristol, Virginia.
Bristol's landfill. Courtesy of City of Bristol, Virginia.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Bristol council initiates efforts to transform landfill into solar farm. — WCYB-TV.

Federal judge denies attempt to block Virginia’s toughened hemp law. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Biden administration approves biggest offshore wind farm yet, in Virginia. — The New York Times (paywall).

Charlotte supervisors continue work to replace Tyson plant. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).

Health care:

Virginia’s “Obamacare” exchange opens Wednesday. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

UVa business school receives $50 million donation from alum. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Culture:

“Rich Men North of Richmond” singer receives Billboard nominations. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).

Public safety:

Roanoke swears in new chief of police. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.