Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Virginia Tech, partners design blueprint to improve self-driving vehicles with $7.5 million grant. — Virginia Mercury.

4 Virginia schools in pact to safeguard against sweatshop labor in merchandise. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Health care:

Virginia nursing homes say they’re limiting admissions due to a lack of staff. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia’s medical examiner’s office releases second quarter fatal overdose report for 2023. — WDBJ-TV.

Politics:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is an online professor at Liberty University. — WSET-TV.

Culture:

Historic 611 steam locomotive back in service for final fall excursions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Elk Fest attracts 1,300 to Buchanan site. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Public safety:

Crews working to contain 100-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties. — WDBJ-TV, WSLS-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.