Education:
Virginia Tech, partners design blueprint to improve self-driving vehicles with $7.5 million grant. — Virginia Mercury.
4 Virginia schools in pact to safeguard against sweatshop labor in merchandise. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Health care:
Virginia nursing homes say they’re limiting admissions due to a lack of staff. — Virginia Mercury.
Virginia’s medical examiner’s office releases second quarter fatal overdose report for 2023. — WDBJ-TV.
Politics:
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is an online professor at Liberty University. — WSET-TV.
Culture:
Historic 611 steam locomotive back in service for final fall excursions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Elk Fest attracts 1,300 to Buchanan site. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Public safety:
Crews working to contain 100-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties. — WDBJ-TV, WSLS-TV.
Weather:
