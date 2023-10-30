Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to reporters after the session adjourned. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to reporters in Richmond after the General Assembly adjourned. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Youngkin: No to running in New Hampshire’s presidential primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia reinstates nearly 3,400 mistakenly removed from voting rolls. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee melted. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Economy:

Dominion’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure program has zero sign-ups. — Virginia Mercury.

Monticello dismisses world-renowned winemaker and father of Virginia wine Gabriele Rausse. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Education:

Liberty University installs its sixth president. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Culture:

Historic 611 steam locomotive replaced for weekend trips. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Danville officials hold farewell reception for Booth, whose last day as police chief is Tuesday. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter.