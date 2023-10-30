Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Youngkin: No to running in New Hampshire’s presidential primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Virginia reinstates nearly 3,400 mistakenly removed from voting rolls. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee melted. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).
Economy:
Dominion’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure program has zero sign-ups. — Virginia Mercury.
Monticello dismisses world-renowned winemaker and father of Virginia wine Gabriele Rausse. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).
Education:
Liberty University installs its sixth president. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Culture:
Historic 611 steam locomotive replaced for weekend trips. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Public safety:
Danville officials hold farewell reception for Booth, whose last day as police chief is Tuesday. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).
Weather:
