Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

“Virginia will go to war on this”: State lawmakers unite on JMU vs. NCAA. — The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot.

Danville considering moving some city offices into Dan River Falls. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Education:

Lynchburg School leaders vote to close Sandusky Elementary in 2025, close or convert T.C. Miller in 2025. — WSET-TV.

Private Christian school to open in Botetourt County’s former Colonial Elementary. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Actors’ strike puts Virginia Film Festival spotlight on other disciplines. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Contract awarded for McAfee Knob pedestrian bridge over Virginia 311. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Coyote problem returns for Prince Edward, rest of region. — The Farmville Herald.

Weather:

