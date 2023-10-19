Bristol's landfill. Courtesy of city of Bristol, Virginia.
Politics:

Bristol City Council approves $10 million closure bid on old 1990s landfill. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

State revenues up, but business tax refunds still cloud forecast. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Former Speaker Filler-Corn to run for Congress, not governor. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Health care:

Halfway through unwinding, 15% of Virginia Medicaid enrollees have lost coverage. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Few school divisions have submitted plans for Youngkin’s tutoring initiative. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Broadband construction in Patrick County to begin in February. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Public safety:

Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission responds to council’s membership queries. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Crimean family escapes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to discover a warm welcome in Halifax County. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian.

Weather:

