Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Charitable gaming sales drop, hit by casino openings, skill games. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

State report finds child care is unaffordable for most Virginia families with young kids. — Virginia Mercury.

Public hearing set for newest Buckingham County solar project. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

Politics:

Virginia NAACP threatens suit for more records on rights restoration process. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Virginia education workgroup recommends revisions to state educational testing. — Virginia Mercury.

Timeline for construction, budget still on schedule for new Halifax County High School. — The Gazette-Virginian (paywall).

Public safety:

TSA officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport stop man from bringing loaded gun onto flight. — WSLS-TV.

Roanoke judge cites red flag loophole, grants transfer of firearms to man’s father. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

