Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia launches first permanent fund for mass shooting victims. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

As Virginia tries to figure out biomass’ carbon footprint, limited data poses problems. — Virginia Mercury.

Danville Casino revenue dips slightly again in September, but still well ahead of Bristol. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Bedford supervisors, EDA talk economic development strategies and goals. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Mountain Valley Pipeline-requested injunction against opponent declined by judge. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Health care:

Sovah Health-Danville’s emergency department moving to temporary space Nov. 8 as $20 million overhaul begins. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Weather:

