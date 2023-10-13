Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Supreme Court of Virginia rejects challenge to 2022 narrowing of sentencing reforms. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia’s “Lost Cause” symbols sought to glorify and rewrite Confederate stories. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Farmville Town Council makes decision on ICE contract. — The Farmville Herald.

Economy:

Halifax delays action on solar ordinance. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Culture:

South Boston, Halifax donate $6,000 to Henrietta Lacks statue. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Tribute honors enslaved people at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. — The Charlotte Gazette.

St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke elevated to “minor basilica” status by Pope Francis. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.