Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to reporters after the session adjourned. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Warner, Kaine urge DOJ to probe Gov. Youngkin’s “purge” of voter rolls. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Youngkin’s PAC sets $1.4 million ad push on abortion issue. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

More than a year after breaking ground, Caesars Virginia casino is on schedule for late 2024 opening. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Education:

23 more books removed from Spotsylvania school libraries. — The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star (paywall).

Culture:

Project seeks Galax’s untold stories. — Galax Gazette (paywall).

Weather:

