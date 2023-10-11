Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Warner, Kaine urge DOJ to probe Gov. Youngkin’s “purge” of voter rolls. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Youngkin’s PAC sets $1.4 million ad push on abortion issue. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

More than a year after breaking ground, Caesars Virginia casino is on schedule for late 2024 opening. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Education:

23 more books removed from Spotsylvania school libraries. — The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star (paywall).

Culture:

Project seeks Galax’s untold stories. — Galax Gazette (paywall).

Weather:

