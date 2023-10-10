Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Bristol City Council expected to borrow up to $32 million to address landfill remediation. — Bristol Herald Courier.

South Boston Town Council to discuss funding request for Henrietta Lacks statue. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian. (Roanoke dedicated its Henrietta Lacks statue last week; see our story.)

Buckingham County Supervisor Jordan Miles II launches write-in campaign against Republican Tom Garrett in House District 56. — Farmville Herald.

Economy:

Lynchburg airport receives $600,000 grant that could bring back bigger jet service to Charlotte. — WSET-TV.

Education:

Danville Public Schools will add Saturday sessions to address abseenteeism. — Danville Register & Bee.

Parents, students either don’t know about or aren’t buying into local programs to train a new generation of skilled workers, says head of Southern Virginia Higher Education Center. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian

Sports:

Ferrum College football coach Cleive Adams named athletic director. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

