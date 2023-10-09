Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Rep. Bob Good wants to wait before deciding who to support for Speaker of the House. — WSET-TV

Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist draws contrasts between Richmond and Roanoke and how the cities took different paths on Confederate monuments. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Former Judge David Melesco of Franklin County dies at age 76. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Economy:

Bedford County planners turn down proposed apartment complex in Forest. — (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Lack of internet, cell service frustrates western Alleghany County residents. — The Recorder.

One arrested in anti-pipeline protest in Giles County. — WDBJ-TV.

Education:

Amherst County school board candidates weigh in on issues at forum. — (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

University of Lynchburg’s Claytor Nature Center celebrates 25 years. — (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Culture:

Noah Spencer of Richlands appears on “The Voice.” — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Weather:

