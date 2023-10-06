Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Hillandale Solar gets thumbs up on 6-2 vote by Halifax County supervisors. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Appalachian Power’s rate for fuel to decrease slightly. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Oliver Anthony announces Farmville concert, set to play Longwood. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

Public safety:

Roanoke council to meet with Gun Violence Prevention Commission as concerns continue. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

David Melesco, former Danville judge, dies. — Chatham Star Tribune.

Health care:

Virginia’s first psychiatric ER opens in Hampton. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

