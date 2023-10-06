Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Economy:
Hillandale Solar gets thumbs up on 6-2 vote by Halifax County supervisors. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Appalachian Power’s rate for fuel to decrease slightly. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Culture:
Oliver Anthony announces Farmville concert, set to play Longwood. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).
Public safety:
Roanoke council to meet with Gun Violence Prevention Commission as concerns continue. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
David Melesco, former Danville judge, dies. — Chatham Star Tribune.
Health care:
Virginia’s first psychiatric ER opens in Hampton. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Weather:
