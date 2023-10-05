The Cardinal News campaign forum with state Senate candidates David Suetterlein (R) and Trish White-Boyd (D) has been rescheduled for Oct. 19 and moved to a new location — Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke. The Jefferson Center will join Cardinal as a co-host of the event.

With the new location, there will be additional seating capacity. If you had previously signed up for the Oct. 5 event, those tickets will be honored for Oct. 19. If you were previously on the wait list, you now have tickets. If you don’t have tickets and want to attend, you can sign up here.

Attendance is free, but participants must register in advance because seating is limited.

For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed on Cardinal’s YouTube channel, thanks to assistance from the Virginia Tech School of Communication.

The Oct. 5 event was rescheduled because Roanoke City Council has set a council meeting for Thursday and White-Boyd’s campaign said she would be unlikely to be able to attend. She is a member of Roanoke City Council.

This is not a formal debate, but rather an on-stage conversation with Cardinal News executive editor Dwayne Yancey. Cardinal held a previous campaign conversation in conjunction with the Blacksburg Library on Oct. 3 with House of Delegates candidates Lily Franklin and Chris Obenshain; you can find coverage of that event here.

Suetterlein and White-Boyd are competing in a state Senate district that covers Roanoke, Salem, and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

Senate District 4. Courtesy of Virginia Supreme Court.