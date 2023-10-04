Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Liberty University broke safety laws for years, government asserts. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Enrollment is growing at Virginia HBCUs. But they face historic underfunding. — Virginia Mercury.

Start of long-awaited Science Center project planned at Roanoke College next year. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Seven of Virginia’s 11 House members vote to oust Speaker McCarthy. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Organization files defamation suit against former U.S. Rep. Riggleman, publishers over Jan. 6 statements. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Health care:

Doctor at five pain clinics in Western Virginia admits to illegal prescriptions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

