Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
As Virginia officials review SMART SCALE, some regional planners worry about shifting priorities. — Virginia Mercury.
Education:
U.S. Department of Education finds that VDOE excluded students with disabilities from taking SOL field test. — The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.
Education:
SOVA Innovation Hub to expand creating jobs and small business growth. — WDBJ-TV.
Culture:
Loch Ness Monster at Busch Gardens to close for overhaul. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.