Politics:

As Virginia officials review SMART SCALE, some regional planners worry about shifting priorities. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

U.S. Department of Education finds that VDOE excluded students with disabilities from taking SOL field test. — The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.

Education:

SOVA Innovation Hub to expand creating jobs and small business growth. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Loch Ness Monster at Busch Gardens to close for overhaul. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

