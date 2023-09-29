Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
Lynchburg vice mayor schedules town hall to discuss Sandusky Elementary School closure. — WSET-TV.
Politics:
Travis Hill to step down at Virginia ABC after leading transition to authority. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
William Coleman, first Black Halifax County supervisor, remembered for “incalculable” impact. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Culture:
In Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s wake, conversations on how to avoid a 2024 repeat. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Weather:
