Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week.

Sept. 29: Tickets for the Indigo Girls at The Coves

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a November show by the folk duo Indigo Girls.

The Nov. 18 show will be at The Coves amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available online.

* * *

Sept. 29: “Reel ’em, Boys, Reel ’em” film screening in Bristol

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will offer a free screening Friday of “Reel ’em, Boys, Reel ’em,” a documentary about the world of West Virginia traditional square dancing and step dancing.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the museum in Bristol.

Filmmaker Becky Hill will be on hand for a Q&A session following the screening.

The program is free and open to the public, but please RSVP to join.

* * *

Sept. 30: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Roanoke

Local Colors will host a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke.

The free event will feature dance, music, poetry and storytelling, as well as food, crafts and cultural displays. It will be held at John Nolen Plaza, at 26 Salem Ave. N.E. and Market Street between Salem and Norfolk avenues.

For more information, visit https://localcolors.org/.

* * *

Sept. 30: 150Fest in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount will host a day of free music on Saturday as part of its ongoing celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary.

150Fest will run from 3 to 10 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount. In addition to a full slate of music, it will feature vendors and kids’ activities.

Visit the town’s Facebook page for schedule details.

* * *

Sept. 30: Battle of the Bands at the Lincoln Theatre

The Lincoln Theatre in Marion is hosting its inaugural Battle of the Bands fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Local bands will showcase their talents and compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Additionally, there will be a People’s Choice Award for the band that garners the most votes from the audience.

Tickets are $15.

The participating bands are Virginia Remnants, Deadman’s Hand, Jonathan Sartin,

Drake Stevens & the Crossroads Band, Glade Whisky Co., Morrison & Perkins, and

Fritz & CO.

* * *

Sept. 30: Viv & Riley at Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store hosts Viv & Riley at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Vivian Leva’s and Riley Calcagno’s harmonies shift between archaic ballads, classic country and honkytonk, and contemporary Americana. They’ve been hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most authentic vocalists to emerge from the hills of southwestern Virginia in recent years.”

Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating. For more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.

* * *

Sept. 30: Campus Cruise-In at New River CC

New River Community College’s Campus Cruise-In will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot A at the college in Dublin.

The cruise-in will feature classic cars from regional car club members. The event is sponsored by the New River Community College automotive technology department, and automotive students will judge the cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration will be held on the day of the event, with a $10 donation requested per competing vehicle. Call 540-674-3600, ext. 4285 for more information.