Economy:

Virginia sees big tax bump from sports betting and casinos. — Virginia Mercury.

Data centers added $54.2 billion to Virginia GDP over five years. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Blacksburg partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build 11 townhomes. — WDBJ-TV.

Politics:

After ERIC withdrawal, Virginia strikes deals with 6 states to share voter data. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Montgomery County School Board certifies collective bargaining rep for teachers. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

