Sports:

Salem High’s Kathryn Ha, representing the U.S., wins singles match to finish golf’s Junior Solheim Cup. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Environment:

Rare millipede in Montgomery County proposed for federal protection. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Despite success, Virginia public-private program for early childhood care still far from meeting need. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Dominion wants to test new types of batteries — one based on rust. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

