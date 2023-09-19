Roanoke Municipal Building. Photo by Dwayne Yancey
The Roanoke Municipal Building. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Roanoke leaders react to highest-ever homicide count. — The Roanoke Times.

Economy:

Truck production in Roanoke and New River valleys unimpeded by UAW strike. — The Roanoke Times

Technology park in Prince Edward County gets funding for broadband. — The Farmville Herald

Education:

Radford University to phase out 13-story dorm Muse Hall by 2028. — The Roanoke Times

Culture:

Health department issues violations at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian

Sports:

Roanoke College set to start interviews for football coach as school revives the sport. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

