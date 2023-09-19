Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Roanoke leaders react to highest-ever homicide count. — The Roanoke Times.
Economy:
Truck production in Roanoke and New River valleys unimpeded by UAW strike. — The Roanoke Times
Technology park in Prince Edward County gets funding for broadband. — The Farmville Herald
Education:
Radford University to phase out 13-story dorm Muse Hall by 2028. — The Roanoke Times
Culture:
Health department issues violations at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian
Sports:
Roanoke College set to start interviews for football coach as school revives the sport. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
