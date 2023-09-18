Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Danville Casino revenues dip in August to $19.6 million, but stay ahead of facility in Bristol. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Politics:

State Corporation Commission running out of judges as assembly fails again to fill seats. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Courts:

Roanoke judges submit recusal amid claims that one traded legal help for sex. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Prospective student claims she was sexually assaulted at VMI. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Amherst School Board opts against adopting state’s model transgender policy. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Sports:

Ex-Phillies manager (and Buena Vista native) Charlie Manuel suffers stroke. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.