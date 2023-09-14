Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
Emory & Henry opens new apartment complex. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall). [For background on Emory & Henry’s growth spurt, see our previous coverage.]
Health:
Health department: Violations “around sanitary conditions” found at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).
Culture:
Group raises $100,000 so far in project to erect statue of Henrietta Lacks. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian (paywall).
Economy:
Mecklenburg puts Finneywood Solar on hold. — Mecklenburg Sun.
Judge grants temporary injunctions against 6 pipeline protesters, but questions broader request. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Weather:
