Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Emory & Henry opens new apartment complex. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall). [For background on Emory & Henry’s growth spurt, see our previous coverage.]

Health:

Health department: Violations “around sanitary conditions” found at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Culture:

Group raises $100,000 so far in project to erect statue of Henrietta Lacks. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian (paywall).

Economy:

Mecklenburg puts Finneywood Solar on hold. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Judge grants temporary injunctions against 6 pipeline protesters, but questions broader request. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.