The Mountain Valley Pipeline near Elliston in Montgomery County. Photo by Kevin Myatt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Mountain Valley Pipeline sues its opponents. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Truist plans $750 million in annual expense reductions, undisclosed job cuts. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Virginia teacher vacancies peak this year. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Health care:

As opioid deaths rise, Roanoke substance use program expands to other Virginia free clinics. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

Virginia League of Conservation Voters invests $2 million into state candidates. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

