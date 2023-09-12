Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia Medicaid programs poised to receive more funding under budget deal. — Virginia Mercury.

“Virginia is the test case”: Youngkin pushes for G.O.P. takeover this fall. — The New York Times (paywall).

Youngkin borrowed Altria’s jet. No one will say where he went. — VPM.

Updates on southwest Virginia’s Jan. 6 insurrection cases. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Blue Ridge Rock Festival rocked by severe weather, fierce criticism. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall), (South Boston) News & Record.

Rain doesn’t dampen Rhythm & Roots spirits; attendance rises. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Public safety:

1 adult dead in Smith Mountain Lake drowning. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.