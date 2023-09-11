Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Health care:

Virginia secures another $28 million in ongoing opioid settlements. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Politics:

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s stricter hemp laws. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Halifax County approves short-term rental ordinance. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian.

Public safety:

Ceasefire initiative launched to stop shootings in Roanoke. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.