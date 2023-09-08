Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Mid-Atlantic Broadband wins $16.4M federal grant for broadband expansion. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Danville council approves several more Airbnbs in city as permitted short-term rentals increase. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Retirees sue city of Martinsville over insurance premiums. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Courts:

Roanoke mother says judge promised legal help in son’s murder case in exchange for sex. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns to county this weekend, expected to bring crowd of 45,000. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian.

Hungry Mother State Park builds new mountain bike trail system. — WVVA-TV.

Education:

Youngkin announces new plan to address learning loss, absenteeism. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke City Schools implements clear bag policy at upcoming sporting events. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.