The planned Hard Rock Casino in Bristol. Courtesy of Hard Rock.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Bristol Casino moves forward with $110 million construction project. — Kingsport Times News.

Roanoke considers changing zoning ordinances to remove affordable housing barriers. — WDBJ-TV.

Mecklenburg planners reject dual-use agrisolar projects. — Mecklenburg Sun.

VDOT sets hearing for Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke Valley. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Fed Fifth District economy grows slightly. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Sports:

“Really cool” outing with Salem Red Sox for Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

