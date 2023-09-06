Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Health:

COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Roanoke Valley. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Halifax mulls rules for solar development in town limits. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters detained in Montgomery County. — WDBJ-TV.

Environment;

Invasive plants have spread all over Virginia. Some groups say that needs to stop. — Virginia Mercury.

USDA proposes higher cap on coyote, fox take in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Dominion sells gas utilities for $9.4 billion. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.