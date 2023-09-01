Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Two Roanoke men charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Activists, candidates, parents call for LGBTQ+ support amid state elections. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Health care:

Over 60,000 Virginians used Easy Enrollment in medical assistance program’s first year. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia experiencing outbreak of disease that causes meningitis. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia sees spike in children admitted to ER after consuming hemp products. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

Bristol Rhythm owners aim to unite Tri-Cities through soccer. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Virginia Tech implementing clear bag policy ahead of season opener. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Flood resilience “roadmap” unveiled for Southside Virginia region. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.