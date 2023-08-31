Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Courts:

New federal public defender for Western Virginia starts job. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia water board OKs pilot for new way to test selenium. — Virginia Mercury.

Regulators order Dominion to suspend costly solar interconnect requirements. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginians can soon go nuts for state acorn collection program. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Jerry Falwell Jr. claims brother Jonathan has a conflict of interest in trademark suit against Liberty University. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Culture:

Nikki Giovanni documentary to stream in 2024. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.