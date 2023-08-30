Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that glass fabricator Press Glass will commit to an additional 335 new jobs at its plant in Henry County.

The announcement, according to Youngkin and other state officials, is one of the largest jobs announcements in Henry County history, rivaling Schock’s 2021 announcement of 355 jobs at its Henry County headquarters.

“The addition of 335 new jobs, more than doubling the county’s head count, helps the region continue its economic rebound,” Youngkin said during a press conference held Wednesday.

The proposed 335 additional jobs are part of a larger funding commitment. Press Glass Inc., which is based in Poland, plans to invest a total of $155.2 million to expand its Henry County location. This investment will go toward the 335 additional jobs as well as a building expansion of 360,000 square feet.

Youngkin also said that it was the largest investment in Henry County history. The previous record was $145 million by Crown Holdings, which makes aluminum cans, in January 2021.