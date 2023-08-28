Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Roanoke College welcomes largest freshman class in years. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Health:

Harmful algal bloom advisory no longer in effect at Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services opens center in new location, plans to offer 23-hour mental health crisis stabilization. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Public safety:

4 Henry County deputies terminated over use of force incident at Adult Detention Center. — WSET-TV.

Economy:

Changes in the works in Montgomery County for solar farm guidelines. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

One Mountain Valley Pipeline protester arrested after locking onto construction equipment. — WDBJ-TV, WSLS-TV.

Weather:

