Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Attorney General Jason Miyares says school boards must comply with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall) and Virginia Mercury.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in Martinsville to talk up support for speedways. — WDBJ-TV and WSET-TV.

Roanoke mayor delivers State of the City address. — The Roanoke Times (paywall) and WDBJ-TV and WSLS-TV.

ABC reports almost $1.5B in FY23 revenue. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Economy:

After case dismissals, work on Mountain Valley Pipeline resumes in Virginia. — Virginia Mercury.

Hillsville yarn manufacturer to close, costing 326 jobs. — WSLS-TV.

Some of United Coal’s 135 layoffs in Buchanan County could be permanent. — WJHL-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.