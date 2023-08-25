Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Attorney General Jason Miyares says school boards must comply with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall) and Virginia Mercury.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in Martinsville to talk up support for speedways. — WDBJ-TV and WSET-TV.
Roanoke mayor delivers State of the City address. — The Roanoke Times (paywall) and WDBJ-TV and WSLS-TV.
ABC reports almost $1.5B in FY23 revenue. — Virginia Business (paywall).
Economy:
After case dismissals, work on Mountain Valley Pipeline resumes in Virginia. — Virginia Mercury.
Hillsville yarn manufacturer to close, costing 326 jobs. — WSLS-TV.
Some of United Coal’s 135 layoffs in Buchanan County could be permanent. — WJHL-TV.
Weather:
