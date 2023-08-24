Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

A battle between brothers emerges over lawsuit between Liberty University and Falwell family trust. — WSET-TV.

Economy:

Many pornography websites aren’t complying with new Virginia age verification law. — Virginia Mercury.

Charlotte County mulls land cap on solar projects. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Richmond Circuit Court sides with city, clears way for a second casino referendum. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke boxing gym puts up fight as city seeks to evict club from city-owned building. — Roanoke Rambler.

Politics:

Youngkin on Virginia budget talks: I can live with tax rebates for now. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

Gate City’s McClung signs deal with Orlando Magic. — Kingsport Times-News.

Weather:

His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.