Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the State of the Commonwealth Address. Screenshot.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the State of the Commonwealth Address. Screenshot.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Rupert Murdoch encouraged Glenn Youngkin to seek presidency. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Youngkin to make high-dollar pitch to Hispanic voters in legislative races. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke County School Board approves transgender policy as another person arrested. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Both Bristols ask court to approve final landfill order. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Education:

VMI restores freshman class size after previous year’s plunge. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia increases training requirements for students in tattoo schools. — Virginia Mercury.

West Virginia governor’s family-run coal empire racks up $1 billion in fines in Virginia, filing claims. — WRIC-TV.

Culture:

After a year of refuge in Roanoke Valley, Ukrainian mother and son return to war torn homeland. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.