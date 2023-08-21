Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Rupert Murdoch encouraged Glenn Youngkin to seek presidency. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Youngkin to make high-dollar pitch to Hispanic voters in legislative races. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke County School Board approves transgender policy as another person arrested. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Both Bristols ask court to approve final landfill order. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Education:

VMI restores freshman class size after previous year’s plunge. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia increases training requirements for students in tattoo schools. — Virginia Mercury.

West Virginia governor’s family-run coal empire racks up $1 billion in fines in Virginia, filing claims. — WRIC-TV.

Culture:

After a year of refuge in Roanoke Valley, Ukrainian mother and son return to war torn homeland. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter.