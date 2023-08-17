Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Gretna grants developer solar garden vote delay. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Utility regulator recommends suspension of Dominion’s rules for connecting new solar to grid. — Virginia Mercury.

Danville Regional Airport to get nearly $3.7 million from state, feds for ramp upgrade. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Affordable housing proposed for site of downtown Roanoke’s former homeless aid office. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall).

Health care:

As Medicaid review continues, many Virginians have lost coverage for procedural reasons. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Virginia Lottery generates $867 million for K-12 public education. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

