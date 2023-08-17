A Dominion Energy solar farm in Powhatan County. Courtesy of Dominion Energy.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Gretna grants developer solar garden vote delay. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Utility regulator recommends suspension of Dominion’s rules for connecting new solar to grid. — Virginia Mercury.

Danville Regional Airport to get nearly $3.7 million from state, feds for ramp upgrade. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Affordable housing proposed for site of downtown Roanoke’s former homeless aid office. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall).

Health care:

As Medicaid review continues, many Virginians have lost coverage for procedural reasons. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Virginia Lottery generates $867 million for K-12 public education. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

