Here's a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside.

Virginia Tech, Hardywood add Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen to beer lineup

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen from Richmond-based Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is now available across Virginia on draft and in cans.

The Bavarian wheat beer is the latest brew developed by faculty in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology as part of the university’s partnership with Hardywood, according to a news release announcing the beer.

Hardywood already had released Fightin’ Hokies Lager and a limited-edition dry-hopped amber ale, All Hail to Thee.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of all of the Hokie beers goes to support learning opportunities, scholarships and more for food science students.

The label design for Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen features classic Virginia Tech iconography including the vintage Fighting Gobbler trademark, the silhouette of Torgersen Bridge and Burruss Hall.

Fightin’ Hokies Lager, which launched in 2021, became Virginia’s best selling new craft beer in its first year on the market, according to Nielsen, and it won a silver medal in the Australian International Beer Awards. All Hail to Thee was released to mark Virginia Tech’s 150th year in 2022.

Oakwood HVAC company receives VCEDA grant

An Oakwood HVAC company that also manufactures custom ductwork has received a $10,000 grant to help it purchase additional equipment.

Air Repair Inc., which serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, received the seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, according to a news release announcing the grant.

Tony Owens opened Air Repair this spring. He currently employs one person in addition to himself but projects six full-time employees within three years, according to the release.

Owens said he plans to use the grant to purchase equipment for the business’ sheet metal shop, which produces ductwork for Air Repair’s own jobs and for other businesses.

Owens said he plans to branch out into services including whole-house generator installation and plans to offer internships through Southwest Virginia Community College.

Wytheville CC seeks cast for ‘Nunsense’

The Wytheville Community College Theatre is holding open auditions for its fall production of “Nunsense.”

Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23 in Snyder Auditorium on the school’s campus. No previous stage experience is required. Parts will be available for five women’s roles.

Anyone interested in acting, costuming, lighting, stage-managing or any other aspect of play

production is welcome to attend auditions.

Performance dates are Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 3-4. For more information, email wcctheatre@wcc.vccs.edu.