Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Short-term rentals in Bedford County have new regulations after concerns in Smith Mountain Lake area. — WSET-TV.

275 Virginia companies make 2023 Inc. 5000 list. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Mecklenburg supervisors OK cell towers to fill gaps in coverage. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Patrick County gets new director of economic development with plans for growth. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

